First Interstate Bank Purchases 70 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.38.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.38. The stock had a trading volume of 169,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.80. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

