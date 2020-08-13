First Interstate Bank Purchases 889 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.96. The stock had a trading volume of 185,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,606. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

