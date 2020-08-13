First Interstate Bank Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.50. 93,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $195.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

