First Interstate Bank Sells 1,145 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 183,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

