First Interstate Bank Sells 2,135 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $135.78. The company had a trading volume of 277,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The firm has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

