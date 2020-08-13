First Interstate Bank Sells 250 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,171,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE UPS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.40. The company had a trading volume of 199,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44.
In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
