First Interstate Bank Sells 2,646 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AT&T by 58.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,531 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $97,908,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.91. 1,026,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

