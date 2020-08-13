First Interstate Bank Sells 73,347 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,347 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 482,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,452,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

