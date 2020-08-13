Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FREQ stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 2,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $735.25 million and a PE ratio of -10.30. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $85,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock worth $1,570,094. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

