Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. 8,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,922. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,399.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,024.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $32,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,554 shares of company stock valued at $255,283. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 410,689 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,379,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $501,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

