Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

