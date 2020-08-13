Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 17,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

