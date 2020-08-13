Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist Financial

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,218.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 165,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,407 shares of company stock worth $11,637,865. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.