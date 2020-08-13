Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.97. The stock had a trading volume of 162,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The company has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $282.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.87.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.