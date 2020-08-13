Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.87.

HD stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.79. 129,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.98. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

