Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.87.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.67. 78,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $282.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

