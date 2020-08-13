Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $306.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.87.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.40. 142,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.98. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.97. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

