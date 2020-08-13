Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of LON HSW traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,025,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,438. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.75 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

