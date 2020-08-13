H&T Group (LON:HAT) Announces Earnings Results

H&T Group (LON:HAT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.21 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:HAT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.12). The stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361. H&T Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 415.35 ($5.43). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

