IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,759. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.