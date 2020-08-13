Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Ideagen stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.58). 98,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 million and a PE ratio of 197.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.61. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.75).

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

