IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.42 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,042. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.69.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,732 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $274,866.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

