IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.42 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,042. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.69.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,732 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $274,866.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Earnings History for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit