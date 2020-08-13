IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 583.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 144,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.69. 37,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,829. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

