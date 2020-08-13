ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

NASDAQ:ICCC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,745. ImmuCell has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICCC. Aegis began coverage on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmuCell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

