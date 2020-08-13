Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,259. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 668,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 361,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

