Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.34. 25,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,435. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

