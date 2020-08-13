iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Down 11.5% Following Weak Earnings

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) dropped 11.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.10, approximately 2,353,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,949,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 201,474 shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $1,756,853.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,401,474 shares of company stock worth $19,604,853.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

