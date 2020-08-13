Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Argus

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price upped by Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on J. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.
Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 12,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,149. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.
In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $4,325,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jacobs Engineering Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
