Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Argus

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price upped by Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on J. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 12,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,149. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $4,325,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

