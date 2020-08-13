Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $14.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 607,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,440. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $563.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

