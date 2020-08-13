Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Kforce stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,207. The stock has a market cap of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,350 shares of company stock worth $1,722,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 9.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kforce by 125.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 207,738 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

