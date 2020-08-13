LifeSteps Financial Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.87.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $281.61. 144,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $282.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

