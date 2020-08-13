Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,303 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AT&T by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 994,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

