Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 331,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502,634. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

