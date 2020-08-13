Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $346,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

