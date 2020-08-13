Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,952 shares of company stock worth $78,308,456. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 263,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

