Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $195.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

