Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,878. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.50.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

