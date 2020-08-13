Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $326.38. The company had a trading volume of 169,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,725. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.38.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

