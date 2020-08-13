LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Raised to $61.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Rowe raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.37.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 32.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LiveRamp by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in LiveRamp by 13.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

