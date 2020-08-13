Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livexlive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.24. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

