LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%.

LYFT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 335,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,257,404. LYFT has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.