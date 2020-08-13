Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAIN has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

MAIN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 166,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 145,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 20,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 145,344 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

