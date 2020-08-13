Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,484.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.94.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $24.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,100.01. 670,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,039. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,038.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 19.1% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 500.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 81.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

