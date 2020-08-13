Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Shares of MESA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $126.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.29. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 254,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

