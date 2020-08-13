Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MIST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 20,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 5.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $160,890.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

