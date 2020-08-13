Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 119.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 356,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 76,249 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

