Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -4.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Earnings History for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit