Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -4.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

