NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NGM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,027,268 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,637.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $34,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,508 shares of company stock worth $1,318,286 and sold 51,562 shares worth $1,048,364.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

