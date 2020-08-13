NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of NGM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 1,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,555. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.
Several research firms have recently commented on NGM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
