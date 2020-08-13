ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $25.50 at Citigroup

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,847. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

